TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

041 FPUS54 KMAF 260928

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

freezing rain this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain

or snow and sleet this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ045-046-262215-

Gaines-Dawson-

Including the cities of Seminole and Lamesa

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, sleet, snow with

patchy freezing drizzle. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ050-051-262215-

Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Andrews and Stanton

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

freezing rain, sleet and snow this morning, then a slight chance

of freezing rain or snow and sleet this afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-262215-

Borden-Scurry-

Including the cities of Gail and Snyder

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance of

freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet this morning, then a

chance of freezing rain or snow and sleet this afternoon. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ052-053-262215-

Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Big Spring and Colorado City

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain

or snow and sleet this afternoon. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NMZ033-034-262215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

228 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with patchy freezing

drizzle. A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning, then a

slight chance of freezing rain or sleet this afternoon. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Much colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-262215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

228 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of freezing rain this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ271-262215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 /228 AM MST Wed Jan 26 2022/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST /1 PM MST/

THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of freezing rain this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-262215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle, a slight

chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-262215-

Eastern Culberson County-

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-262215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain with patchy freezing drizzle. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-262215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-262215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-262215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain or freezing rain this morning.

Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Much cooler with

highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-262215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly

sunny with patchy freezing drizzle. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-262215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-262215-

Chinati Mountains-

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-262215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-262215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-262215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-262215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

328 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

