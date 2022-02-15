TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

106 FPUS54 KMAF 150913

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-152215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-152215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-152215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-152215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

213 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cold with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ270-152215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

213 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-152215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 /213 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ272-152215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-152215-

Eastern Culberson County-

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around

50. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-152215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-152215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-152215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-152215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ277-152215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ276-152215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ275-152215-

Chinati Mountains-

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ279-152215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-152215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-152215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-152215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

313 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather