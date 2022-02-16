TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

451 FPUS54 KMAF 161015

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-162215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

315 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ068-162215-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-162215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

315 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong

winds with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Strong winds and colder with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 50 to 60 mph, diminishing to 40 to

60 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 80 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-162215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022 /315 AM MST Wed Feb 16 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong

winds with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 50 to 60 mph, diminishing to 40 to

60 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 80 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-162215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Strong winds and cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

35 to 45 mph, diminishing to 25 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-162215-

Eastern Culberson County-

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Strong winds and cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-162215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ075-162215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-162215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-162215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Strong winds and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-162215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Strong winds and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-162215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-162215-

Chinati Mountains-

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-162215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-162215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-162215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy and cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-162215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

415 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather