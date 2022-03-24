TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-242145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-242145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-242145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-242145-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

155 AM MDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-242145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

155 AM MDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-242145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022 /155 AM MDT Thu Mar 24 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-242145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-242145-

Eastern Culberson County-

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-242145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-242145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-242145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-242145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-242145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-242145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-242145-

Chinati Mountains-

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-242145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-242145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-242145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-242145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

255 AM CDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

