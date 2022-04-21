TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

714 FPUS54 KMAF 210845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-212215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-212215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-212215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-212215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower to

mid 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-212215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-212215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-212215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-212215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-212215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 /245 AM MDT Thu Apr 21 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 90. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-212215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-212215-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 80. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-212215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-212215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-212215-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-212215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-212215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-212215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ271-212215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 /245 AM MDT Thu Apr 21 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ270-212215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

_____

