TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ 374 FPUS54 KMAF 290805 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-292130- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-292130- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-292130- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ270-292130- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 205 AM MDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ271-292130- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 \/205 AM MDT Sun May 29 2022\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT \/NOON MDT\/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT \/7 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ272-292130- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ273-292130- Eastern Culberson County- 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ274-292130- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ075-292130- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ082-292130- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ278-292130- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ277-292130- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ276-292130- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ275-292130- Chinati Mountains- 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ279-292130- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ282-292130- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 107. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ280-292130- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ281-292130- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 305 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. $$