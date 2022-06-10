TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

353 FPUS54 KMAF 100726

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-102115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

126 AM MDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-102115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

126 AM MDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-102115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 /126 AM MDT Fri Jun 10 2022/

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-102115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-102115-

Eastern Culberson County-

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-102115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-102115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-102115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-102115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-102115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-102115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-102115-

Chinati Mountains-

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-102115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-102115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-102115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-102115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

226 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

