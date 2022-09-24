TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-250915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ082-250915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-250915-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-250915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-250915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ063-068>070-250915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-250915-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-250915-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-250915-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-250915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022 /842 PM MDT Sat Sep 24 2022/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-250915-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ273-250915-

Eastern Culberson County-

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-250915-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ278-250915-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ275-250915-

Chinati Mountains-

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ272-250915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-250915-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-250915-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-250915-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

942 PM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022 /842 PM MDT Sat Sep 24 2022/

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ270-250915-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

842 PM MDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

