TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ 932 FPUS54 KMAF 130838 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-132100- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-132100- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-132100- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NMZ033-034-132100- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 238 AM MDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ270-132100- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 238 AM MDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ271-132100- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 \/238 AM MDT Thu Oct 13 2022\/ .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Strong winds with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Strong winds and cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ272-132100- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ273-132100- Eastern Culberson County- 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Very windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ274-132100- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ075-132100- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ082-132100- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ278-132100- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ277-132100- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ276-132100- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ275-132100- Chinati Mountains- 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ279-132100- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ282-132100- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ280-132100- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ281-132100- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 338 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$