Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

TXZ061-062-282115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-282115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-282115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80.

TXZ063-069-070-282115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-282115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ270-282115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

203 AM MDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Mostly sunny. Very

windy with highs around 50. North winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-282115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 /203 AM MDT Fri Oct 28 2022/

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Mostly sunny. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ272-282115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-282115-

Eastern Culberson County-

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-282115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-282115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-282115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ278-282115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-282115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ276-282115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-282115-

Chinati Mountains-

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ279-282115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-282115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-282115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ281-282115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

303 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

