TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ 958 FPUS54 KMAF 110945 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-111745- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ082-111745- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ282-111745- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-111745- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ051-111745- Martin- Including the city of Stanton 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ075-111745- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ063-068>070-111745- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ281-111745- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-111745- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ274-111745- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ279-111745- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ273-111745- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ276-111745- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ278-111745- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ275-111745- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ272-111745- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ280-111745- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ277-111745- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ271-111745- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 \/245 AM MST Fri Nov 11 2022\/ ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Very windy and cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ270-111745- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. $$