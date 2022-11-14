TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ 688 FPUS54 KMAF 140945 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-141715- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ082-141715- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ282-141715- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-141715- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ051-141715- Martin- Including the city of Stanton 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ075-141715- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ068-069-141715- Crane-Upton- Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, and Rankin 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ063-070-141715- Glasscock-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ281-141715- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-141715- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ274-141715- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ279-141715- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ273-141715- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ276-141715- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ278-141715- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ275-141715- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ272-141715- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ280-141715- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ277-141715- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ271-141715- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 \/245 AM MST Mon Nov 14 2022\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ270-141715- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$