TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

897 FPUS54 KMAF 020804

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-021615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-021615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-021615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-021615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-021615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-021615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

104 AM MST Fri Dec 2 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 35 to 50 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows around 40. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ271-021615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 /104 AM MST Fri Dec 2 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-021615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-021615-

Eastern Culberson County-

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-021615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-021615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-021615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ278-021615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-021615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-021615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-021615-

Chinati Mountains-

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-021615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ282-021615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ280-021615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-021615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

204 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

