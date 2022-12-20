TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ 407 FPUS54 KMAF 200945 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-201745- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Brisk and much cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-201745- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-201745- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-201745- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-201745- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ270-201745- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ271-201745- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 \/245 AM MST Tue Dec 20 2022\/ .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then blowing dust after midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ272-201745- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ273-201745- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ274-201745- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ075-201745- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ082-201745- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ278-201745- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ277-201745- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ276-201745- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 14 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ275-201745- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 21. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ279-201745- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ282-201745- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ280-201745- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ281-201745- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather