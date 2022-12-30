TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

939 FPUS54 KMAF 300856

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-301615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-301615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-301615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-301615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-301615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-301615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

156 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning. Very

windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows around 40. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ271-301615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022 /156 AM MST Fri Dec 30 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-301615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-301615-

Eastern Culberson County-

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-301615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-301615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ082-301615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ278-301615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-301615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-301615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ275-301615-

Chinati Mountains-

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-301615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ282-301615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-301615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-301615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

256 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

