TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs around 105. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
