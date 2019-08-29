TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

_____

926 FPUS54 KOUN 290600

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

TXZ086-290900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-290900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-290900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-290900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-290900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-290900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-290900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-290900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

100 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather