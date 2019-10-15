TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

