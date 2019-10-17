TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
102 FPUS54 KOUN 170801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
TXZ086-172100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ083-172100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ084-172100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ087-172100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ085-172100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ088-172100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ089-172100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ090-172100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
