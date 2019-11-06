TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

TXZ086-062200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ083-062200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of

rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ084-062200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of

rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ087-062200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ085-062200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of

rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ088-062200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ089-062200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ090-062200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

