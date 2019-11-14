TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
840 FPUS54 KOUN 140901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
TXZ086-142200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ083-142200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ084-142200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-142200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ085-142200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ088-142200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ089-142200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ090-142200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
