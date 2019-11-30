TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
_____
304 FPUS54 KOUN 300821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
TXZ086-302200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ083-302200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ084-302200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ087-302200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ085-302200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ088-302200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ089-302200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ090-302200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather