TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

566 FPUS54 KOUN 310940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

TXZ086-312200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-312200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-312200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-312200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-312200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-312200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-312200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-312200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

