TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ083-082200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ084-082200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ087-082200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ085-082200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ088-082200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ089-082200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain, snow
and light sleet. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ090-082200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CST Wed Jan 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
light sleet. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
