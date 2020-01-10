TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
293 FPUS54 KOUN 100940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ086-102200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
snow, light sleet likely, a chance of rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ083-102200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.
Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ084-102200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight.
Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ087-102200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ085-102200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then
snow and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Areas of
blowing snow after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ088-102200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ089-102200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ090-102200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather