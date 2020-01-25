TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

600 FPUS54 KOUN 250801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

TXZ086-252200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-252200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-252200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-252200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-252200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-252200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-252200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-252200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather