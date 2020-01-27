TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

_____

046 FPUS54 KOUN 270901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather