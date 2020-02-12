TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain early in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Rain likely early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain likely late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

