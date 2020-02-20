TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

TXZ086-202200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-202200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ084-202200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ087-202200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ085-202200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ088-202200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ089-202200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ090-202200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

