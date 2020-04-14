TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

TXZ086-140900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ083-140900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight, then a chance of snow early in the morning. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ084-140900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ087-140900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ085-140900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ088-140900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ089-140900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow early in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ090-140900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow early in the

morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

