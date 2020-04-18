TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020
261 FPUS54 KOUN 180800
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
TXZ086-182100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ083-182100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ084-182100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ087-182100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ085-182100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ088-182100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ089-182100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ090-182100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
300 AM CDT Sat Apr 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
