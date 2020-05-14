TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
271 FPUS54 KOUN 140641
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
TXZ086-140900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ083-140900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ084-140900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-140900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-140900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-140900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-140900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-140900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
141 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
