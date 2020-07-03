TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

492 FPUS54 KOUN 030721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather