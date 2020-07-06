TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
319 FPUS54 KOUN 060721
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
TXZ086-062100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ083-062100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ084-062100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ087-062100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ085-062100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ088-062100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ089-062100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ090-062100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather