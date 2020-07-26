TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
452 FPUS54 KOUN 260821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
TXZ086-262100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-262100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-262100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-262100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-262100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-262100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-262100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-262100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather