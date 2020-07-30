TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
625 FPUS54 KOUN 300841
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
TXZ086-302100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-302100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-302100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-302100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-302100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-302100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-302100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-302100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
