TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

TXZ086-020900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-020900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ084-020900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ087-020900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ085-020900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ088-020900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ089-020900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-020900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

