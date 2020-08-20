TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
506 FPUS54 KOUN 200801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
TXZ086-202100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-202100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ084-202100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ087-202100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-202100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ088-202100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ089-202100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-202100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
