TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 109. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

