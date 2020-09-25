TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

