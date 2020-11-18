TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

166 FPUS54 KOUN 180901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

TXZ086-182200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-182200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-182200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-182200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-182200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-182200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-182200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-182200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Wed Nov 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

