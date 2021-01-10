TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

TXZ086-102200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning, then snow

likely late in the morning. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-102200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning, then snow

likely late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-102200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely and a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-102200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow until late afternoon, then snow likely late in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-102200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow early in the morning, then snow late in

the morning. A chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-102200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely early in the morning, then snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Snow likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-102200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely early in the morning, then snow late in the

morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-102200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through the day. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather