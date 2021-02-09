TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

TXZ086-092200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then areas of light freezing drizzle and a chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain, light freezing rain and patchy light freezing drizzle in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 4.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ083-092200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

12. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 2.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 16.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

9. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ084-092200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and areas of light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 3.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ087-092200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and areas of light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ085-092200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then areas of light freezing drizzle and a chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain, snow and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 13. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 3.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ088-092200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and areas of light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and

a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light sleet, a

slight chance of light freezing rain, rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 14. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 18.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

10. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ089-092200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and areas of light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle, a

chance of light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, light sleet and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 19.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

11. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TXZ090-092200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and areas of light

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle, a

chance of light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and patchy light freezing drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain, light sleet and a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 15. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 11. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

