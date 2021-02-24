TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ 532 FPUS54 KOUN 240841 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 TXZ086-242200- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ083-242200- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ084-242200- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ087-242200- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ085-242200- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ088-242200- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ089-242200- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ090-242200- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 241 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$