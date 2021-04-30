TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

