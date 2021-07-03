TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

_____

686 FPUS54 KOUN 030801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

TXZ086-032100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-032100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ084-032100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ087-032100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-032100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-032100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-032100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-032100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather