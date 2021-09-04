TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

_____

750 FPUS54 KOUN 040641

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

TXZ086-040900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-040900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-040900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-040900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-040900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-040900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-040900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-040900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather