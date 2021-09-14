TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

978 FPUS54 KOUN 140740

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

TXZ086-142100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ083-142100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-142100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-142100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-142100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-142100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-142100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-142100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

