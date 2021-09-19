TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021 _____ 020 FPUS54 KOUN 190801 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 TXZ086-192100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ083-192100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ084-192100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ087-192100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ085-192100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ088-192100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ089-192100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ090-192100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$