TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

_____

457 FPUS54 KOUN 280621

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

TXZ086-280900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-280900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-280900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-280900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-280900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-280900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-280900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-280900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Thu Oct 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather